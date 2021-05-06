$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.