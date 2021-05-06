Investors Buy Large Volume of Rekor Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,778 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,456% compared to the typical volume of 307 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

