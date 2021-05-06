Brokerages Anticipate Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Altabancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

ALTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

