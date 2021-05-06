World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

INT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,096,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

