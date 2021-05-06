Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $384.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

