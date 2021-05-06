Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.90). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

