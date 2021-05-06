Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.35). Azul posted earnings of ($1.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.