Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

