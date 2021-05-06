Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

LHDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucira Health stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,233,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,127,000. Lucira Health comprises 17.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 34.34% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

