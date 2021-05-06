DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million. Analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

