DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,336,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

