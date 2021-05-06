DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

