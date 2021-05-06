DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $450.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.76 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

