DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,709 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of CNI opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

