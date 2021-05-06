Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

Shares of FND stock opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

