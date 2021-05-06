Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $757.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

