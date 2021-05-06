Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

