Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

