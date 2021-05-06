Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $508.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

