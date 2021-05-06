Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,550. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD opened at $101.62 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 220.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

