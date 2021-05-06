Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:SOAC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

