Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $35.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

UAA opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

