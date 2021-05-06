Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 4,257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.2 days.
Singapore Airlines stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.
About Singapore Airlines
