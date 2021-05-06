Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 4,257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.2 days.

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

