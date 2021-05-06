Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

