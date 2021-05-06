Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 832.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of PODD opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

