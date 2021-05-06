Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 15176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

