KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,008,771. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

