Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $295.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

NYSE:AMP opened at $261.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

