Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KMPR opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

