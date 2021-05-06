Morgan Stanley Cuts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $207.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

