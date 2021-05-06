NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NCR opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 128,996 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 263,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

