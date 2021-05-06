Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €43.00 ($50.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.45. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12 month high of €45.80 ($53.88).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

