Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.95. Kopin shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 57,256 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $681.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

