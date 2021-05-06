Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of GOLF opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

