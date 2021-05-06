Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

JAMF opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,473,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,168 shares of company stock worth $11,333,294.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Jamf by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Jamf by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 359,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

