AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €19.10 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

AXA stock opened at €23.78 ($27.97) on Wednesday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.09.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

