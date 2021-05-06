Sprott (NYSE:SII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

SII stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 59.41.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

