Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.86. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 118,672 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

