Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

