Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 462,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $80.56 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

