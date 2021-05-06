Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.92. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 84,548 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,632,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,076.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zomedica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares during the period.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

