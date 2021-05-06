Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Down to $18.83

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $18.16. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $655.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

