Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 238,407 shares.The stock last traded at $12.39 and had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

