Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 238,407 shares.The stock last traded at $12.39 and had previously closed at $13.06.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
