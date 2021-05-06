Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 9.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares were down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 5,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 783,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

