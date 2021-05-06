Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Up 3.8%

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.02. 1,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 97,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.