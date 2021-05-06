KBC Group NV Grows Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of ePlus worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in ePlus by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ePlus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

