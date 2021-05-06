Cwm LLC Acquires 5,971 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of MGE Energy worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $73.66 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

