KBC Group NV Acquires 608 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 138,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

