First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,264,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.22 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

