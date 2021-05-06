iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $139.69 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.81.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

